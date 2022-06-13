Investor Attys Net $22.6M In Dental Supply Antitrust Deal

By Emilie Ruscoe (June 13, 2022, 10:21 PM EDT) -- Attorneys who represent investors in dental supply company Patterson Cos. will receive nearly $22.6 million in fees after helping settle claims the company worked with its competitors to fix prices, a Minnesota federal judge has decided. U.S. District Judge Michael J. Davis said in a Friday order that counsel for the investors in the proposed class action could have a third, or $21 million, of the $63 million settlement the parties announced to the court in October. The investors' attorneys will also get just under $1.6 million to cover the costs they assumed litigating the matter, the judge said Friday....

