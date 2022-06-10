Recent Civil Decisions Didn't Bar Co. From $66M Army Deal

By Daniel Wilson (June 10, 2022, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has rejected a protest over a $66 million Army logistics task order, saying the winning bidder did not make a material misrepresentation by failing to disclose recent civil judgments in its proposal. The civil decisions involving Vanquish Worldwide LLC or its CEO were either not related to federal contracts or were ultimately resolved through no-fault settlements, meaning the company was not required under the Federal Acquisition Regulation to disclose them in its proposal to the Army, the GAO ruled, denying a protest by The Logistics Co. Inc. "In sum, none of the judgments identified by the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS