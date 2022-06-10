Panasonic Scores $17.5M Verdict In Calif. Laptop Patent Trial

By Lauren Berg (June 10, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury on Wednesday found that Getac infringed rival Panasonic's design patents for its Toughbook line of rugged laptops, determining that the company should fork over more than $17.5 million in damages. Following a seven-day trial, the jury determined that Getac Inc. and Getac Technology Corp. — subsidiaries of Taipei, Taiwan-based Getac Holdings Corp. — infringed three of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corp.'s design patents related to its Toughbook laptops, according to the verdict form. The jury also found that Getac's infringement was willful and rejected the company's assertions that Panasonic's patents are invalid, the verdict states. As a...

