Admiral Claims No Duty To Zurich In Texas Highway Fight

By Katie Buehler (June 10, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A construction subcontractor's insurance company asked a Texas federal judge Friday to rule that it has no duty to help Zurich American Insurance Co. defend against arbitration claims that shoddy work caused damage to a state highway that stretches between Austin and San Antonio. Admiral Insurance Co., which insured a concrete subcontractor involved in the highway project, filed a motion for summary judgment in the Western District of Texas, asking for a declaration that it owed no duty to defend Zurich or the project's general contractor because they do not qualify as additional insureds under Admiral's policies. The arbitration allegations of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS