Gay Couple's Class Claims Shrunk In Liberty Mutual Bias Suit

By Greg Lamm (June 13, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A gay couple can pursue their individual discrimination case against Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. over a wastewater damage claim, but the couple's ability to seek class action damages was diminished because they canceled their policy before filing their complaint, an Illinois federal judge has ordered. In a 16-page order filed Friday, U.S. District Judge Elaine E. Bucklo dismissed part of a complaint against Liberty Mutual filed by policyholders Terrie Sullivan and Veronica Rodriguez. Judge Bucklo agreed with the insurance company that because the married couple is no longer a policyholder, they don't have an ongoing concern that they might face potential...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS