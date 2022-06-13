9th Circ. Says BIA Erred In Presuming Conviction Serious

By Nicole Rosenthal (June 13, 2022, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Mexican national Diego Mendoza-Garcia has another shot at staying in the U.S. after the Ninth Circuit ruled that the Board of Immigration Appeals violated legal standards in assessing his burglary conviction as a "particularly serious crime." A three-judge panel on Friday found that, while the BIA was tasked with determining anew if Mendoza-Garcia's conviction is a "particularly serious crime," the agency instead presumed as much and required him to rebut that presumption. A particularly serious crime — defined as an aggravated felony resulting in a prison term of at least five years, or as determined by the attorney general via the...

