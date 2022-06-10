NRA Can't Prove NY AG's Probe Was Retaliation

By Vince Sullivan (June 10, 2022, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A New York Supreme Court judge dismissed the National Rifle Association's counterclaims accusing the state's attorney general of commencing a retaliatory, politically driven investigation of the organization, finding the probe into its finances was based on supportable allegations of fraud. Justice Joel M. Cohen issued his decision Friday, determining the NRA's counterclaims were not supported beyond bare allegations of retaliation against New York Attorney General Letitia James, and that James's complaint was backed by the results of her investigation into the organization's leadership. "The narrative that the attorney general's investigation into these undeniably serious matters was nothing more than a politically...

