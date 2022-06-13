NFL Benefits Plan Says Ex-Player's Claim Is Decades Too Late

By Ivan Moreno (June 13, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The National Football League's disability benefits plan has urged a Michigan federal judge to toss a lawsuit from a retired Detroit Lions wide receiver who claims he was wrongfully denied care after a career-ending injury, saying the player's benefits application was rejected because it was filed nearly 30 years too late. The disability plan said in a filing Friday that Kelly Johnson's claims are further weakened because the benefits program did not exist until 1993, four years after he retired, and did not begin offering the line-of-duty benefits he is seeking until Jan. 1, 2015. For that reason, the NFL Player...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS