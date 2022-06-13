Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NFL Benefits Plan Says Ex-Player's Claim Is Decades Too Late

By Ivan Moreno (June 13, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The National Football League's disability benefits plan has urged a Michigan federal judge to toss a lawsuit from a retired Detroit Lions wide receiver who claims he was wrongfully denied care after a career-ending injury, saying the player's benefits application was rejected because it was filed nearly 30 years too late.

The disability plan said in a filing Friday that Kelly Johnson's claims are further weakened because the benefits program did not exist until 1993, four years after he retired, and did not begin offering the line-of-duty benefits he is seeking until Jan. 1, 2015.

For that reason, the NFL Player...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!