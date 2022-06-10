NJ AG, Gov.'s Aide Escape COVID-19 Whistleblower Suit

By Bill Wichert (June 10, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge on Friday nixed as too late whistleblower claims alleging the state attorney general and the governor's chief of staff took part in firing a Department of Health official for objecting to collecting COVID-19 test samples from the chief of staff's relatives. Judge Douglas H. Hurd of Mercer County Superior Court said plaintiff Christopher Neuwirth's state Conscientious Employee Protection Act claims against acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and chief of staff George Helmy were barred under the law's one-year statute of limitations. Neuwirth is a former assistant commissioner of the state's Department of Health. Platkin served as Gov....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS