Consumers Seek $8M In Atty Fees In Payday Lending Case

By Joyce Hanson (June 14, 2022, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Consumers who sued the owners of now-defunct payday lender Think Finance have asked a Virginia federal judge for more than $8 million in attorney fees and costs following her preliminary approval of their $44.5 million class action settlement. The preliminary settlement follows several years of litigation in multiple jurisdictions and stems from claims that Think Finance used Native American tribe-owned firms as fronts to charge excessively high interest rates, according to the consumers' Friday motion for $8.3 million in attorney fees as well as $20,000 in service awards to each of the 13 named plaintiffs. "Class counsel took this case on...

