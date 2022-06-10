Justices Told 'Cramped' Warhol Copyright Ruling Hurts Artists

By Tiffany Hu (June 10, 2022, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The Andy Warhol Foundation on Friday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the Second Circuit's ruling that found pop artist Andy Warhol's artwork didn't make fair use of a photo of music legend Prince, saying that the appeals court's "cramped" reading of what makes a work transformative will harm the art world and the creation of future works. Following the high court's March decision to take up its appeal, the foundation's latest brief argues that the Second Circuit "sharply" broke with Supreme Court precedent when it concluded that a series of Prince images by Warhol were not a transformative fair...

