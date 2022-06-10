Investment Pro Accused Of WSJ, Barron's Article Thievery

By Lauren Berg (June 10, 2022, 10:58 PM EDT) -- A prominent investment manager is accused of illegally copying and distributing thousands of news articles from the Wall Street Journal and Barron's publications owned by Dow Jones & Co., according to a copyright lawsuit filed Friday in Texas federal court. Dow Jones & Co. claims investment manager Britt Harris illegally copied and distributed thousands of news articles from the Wall Street Journal and Barron's in his "Reading with Britt" newsletter. Thomas Britton "Britt" Harris IV, currently the president and CEO of the University of Texas/Texas A&M University Investment Management Co. and the former CEO of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, "willfully reproduced"...

