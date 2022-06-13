DirecTV Says Robocalls Weren't Barred, Fights Class Cert.

By Ryan Harroff (June 13, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- DirecTV has asked a West Virginia federal judge to deny class certification to recipients of unwanted robocalls, arguing it was not barred from calling the named plaintiffs and the scope of the proposed class is indeterminable. The satellite company told U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey Friday that unless the court held a "full-fledged mini-trial" for each individual call placed, it is impossible to determine whether all the claims are similar enough for certification or if potential class members even have standing to sue under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. According to DirecTV's response, the named plaintiffs also do not have...

