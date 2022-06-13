Ga. DA's Office Can't Halt Pregnancy Bias Case, Ex-Aide Says

By Kelcey Caulder (June 13, 2022, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The Fulton Judicial Circuit district attorney's office waited too long to claim a former top aide wasn't technically an "employee" in an attempt to end her pregnancy bias suit, she argued Friday in a response to the office's motion for summary judgment. Jasmine Younge, fighting an attempt by the DA's office to end her discrimination claims, said the office unfairly shut her out of discovery on the employment issue by waiting too long to raise it as an affirmative defense. The DA's office had argued that Younge was a personal staffer of former Fulton District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr., not an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS