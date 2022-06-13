ERCOT Wants Immunity Status From Texas High Court

By Katie Buehler (June 13, 2022, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Texas' primary electric grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc., is asking the Texas Supreme Court to find it is an arm of the state entitled to governmental immunity from a lawsuit brought by a bankrupt power developer and myriad litigation related to February 2021's winter storm. ERCOT filed a petition for review Friday, asking the state's high court to reverse a February ruling by the full Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas that determined the grid operator is a private, independent, membership-based nonprofit organization that is not created or chartered by the government and therefore doesn't enjoy sovereign...

