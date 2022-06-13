Justices Pass On Challenge To Post-9/11 Mass Surveillance

By Alyssa Aquino (June 13, 2022, 2:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to touch a long-running lawsuit challenging the federal government's warrantless surveillance of citizens in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks, effectively burying the 14-year-old Fourth Amendment case. A handful of individuals had accused the National Security Agency and a slew of current and former government officials including President Joe Biden, ex-President George W. Bush and his former Vice President Dick Cheney of violating the Fourth Amendment rights of millions of U.S. residents by illegally harvesting their phone records and internet metadata. A district judge ruled in favor of the government in 2019, saying...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS