Oracle Says HP Owes $72M As Calif. Copyright Trial Wraps

By Dorothy Atkins (June 13, 2022, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Oracle Corp. urged a California federal court Monday to find Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. owes $72 million for knowingly stealing Oracle's customers by offering software updates that ripped off Oracle's copyrights, while HPE argued that it's not liable for the infringement, and if it is, it owes $1.1 million at most. During closing arguments, Oracle's counsel, Christopher S. Yates of Latham & Watkins LLP, told an eight-member jury that HP Enterprise employees ignored red flags for years, allowing another company, Terix Computer Co. Inc., to provide HPE customers with thousands of Oracle software patches and updates, even though the workers knew...

