DOL Pushes 2nd Circ. To Keep ERISA Suit Out Of Arbitration

By Abby Wargo (June 13, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor urged the Second Circuit to uphold a ruling that a group of former financial consulting firm employees don't have to arbitrate claims that their retirement plan was mismanaged, arguing that arbitration clauses barring plan participants from pursuing classwide claims are invalid. The DOL argued in an amicus brief Friday that the arbitration agreement a proposed class of Strategic Financial Solutions employees signed can't be enforced, encouraging the court to uphold a district court ruling in favor of the workers. Labor cited Second Circuit and U.S. Supreme Court interpretations of the Federal Arbitration Act that deem agreements...

