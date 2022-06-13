Attys Hit Back At Insurance Brokers In Contract Row

By Josh Liberatore (June 13, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A pair of attorneys embroiled in a third-party dispute with their insurance brokers asked a New York federal court to toss the brokers' counterclaims for contract rescission, fraud and bad faith, arguing that they're nothing more than "meritless and frivolous" attempts to make the lawyers foot the litigation bill. In a motion to dismiss filed Friday, Celia Clark, Edgar Gentry and their firm, Clark & Gentry PLLC, said Robert Homer and several insurance brokers he worked for have no standing to ask the court to rescind a contract between the sides on the basis of fraud. "The counterclaim appears to be...

