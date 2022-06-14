Crypto Buyer Drops Illicit Tokens Suit Over Cost Burden

By Katryna Perera (June 14, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- The lead plaintiff in a class action against online crypto-asset exchange KuCoin has dropped his suit accusing the company of not registering as a securities exchange and broker-dealer while selling unregistered securities, telling a New York federal judge that his counsel determined it would not be worth the effort to seek a default judgment. Lead plaintiff Chase Williams filed his motion for voluntary dismissal without prejudice on Friday. According to the motion, Williams was told by his counsel from Roche Freedman LLP and Selendy & Gay PLLC that it would not be economical to seek a default judgment in the action, given...

