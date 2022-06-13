NJ Casino Workers To Vote On Strike Amid Stalled Wage Fight

By Hayley Fowler (June 13, 2022, 9:22 PM EDT) -- New Jersey casino workers will cast their votes Wednesday on whether to walk out over contract negotiations that have reached a stalemate over wages, an Atlantic City-based labor union said Monday. The vote would give members of the Unite Here Local 54 union negotiation committee the ability to call a strike at their discretion against five of Atlantic City's nine hotel and gaming institutions, including three casinos owned by Caesars Entertainment, the MGM-owned Borgata and the Hard Rock. A prospective strike date has not yet been set, and representatives from the casinos did not immediately respond to a request for comment....

