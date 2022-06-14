BakerHostetler Adds 5-Atty McGuireWoods Real Estate Team

By Emily Sides (June 14, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- BakerHostetler has strengthened its national real estate practice with the addition of a five-attorney team from McGuireWoods LLP in Atlanta. The firm said Monday that it has brought on former McGuireWoods partners Josiah Bancroft and Robert Bittner, counsel Amy Bridwell and associates Kendra Campbell and Holly Forsberg as lateral hires. BakerHostetler leaders said the expansion would fortify the firm's services both in Atlanta and nationally by bringing in experienced real estate attorneys who can advise clients on retail, office, industrial and hospitality matters. Wendy W. Markham, the Atlanta-based chair of the firm's real estate practice, said in a statement that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS