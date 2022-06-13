Wells Fargo Hits Back At Racist Lending Practices Claims

By Nate Beck (June 13, 2022, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo has denied maintaining discriminatory lending practices in an answer to a proposed class action in California federal court led by civil rights attorney Ben Crump. In the answer filed Friday, Wells Fargo denied that it subjects Black mortgage applicants or holders to more scrutiny, charges them higher rates and fees to refinance, or engages in other discriminatory activity. It also claimed the plaintiffs' allegations lack standing, are barred by statutes of limitations and should not be certified as a class action, among other arguments. "The claims in this case are meritless, and we intend to vigorously defend ourselves against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS