GAO Denies Booz Allen Protest Over DOD Health Contract

By Rae Ann Varona (June 13, 2022, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The Government Accountability Office denied a protest over a number of health care management system innovation contracts awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense, saying the department's health agency was reasonable when assessing weaknesses in the protester's solicitation responses. The contract sought proposals to support the Defense Health Agency's efforts to become a "world-class technology organization" and ultimately awarded contracts to three companies — BCG Federal Corp., Capgemini Government Solutions LLC and Deloitte Consulting LLP — after finding multiple "significant weaknesses" in Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.'s proposal evaluations. Booz Allen argued, among other things, that the agency inaccurately assessed a "challenge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS