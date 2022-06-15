Avoiding Endless Liability From 'Take Home' COVID Claims

By Karen Wentzel and Cristen Hintze (June 15, 2022, 5:15 PM EDT) -- You've just been informed that an employee who apparently contracted COVID-19 from an exposure in your workplace brought the virus home, and now their spouse, who is in a high-risk category, has contracted the virus and is in the hospital. Do you as the employer face potential liability for the spouse's illness? More than two dozen so-called take-home COVID-19 lawsuits have been filed across the country, including against some of the largest employers in the U.S. This alarming pattern has prompted trade groups to warn employers of the potential for lawsuits stemming from COVID-19 infections filed not only by workers' family...

