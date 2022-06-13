Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Shell Says Gulf Oil Lease Wipeout Undermines US Interests

By Michelle Casady (June 13, 2022, 10:08 PM EDT) -- A court ruling that vacated the largest offshore oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history undermines trust in contracts with the government, Shell says in an amicus brief backing Louisiana and the American Petroleum Institute's request that the D.C. Circuit overturn the ruling.

Shell Offshore Inc. is asking the court to overturn U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras' Jan. 27 decision vacating the lease sale, known as Lease Sale 257, saying no outer continental shelf lease sale has ultimately been vacated for a violation of the National Environmental Policy Act during the 44 years of the current statutory scheme.

Shell tells...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!