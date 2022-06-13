Senate Dems Look To Electrify DOD's Nontactical Vehicle Fleet

By Alyssa Aquino (June 13, 2022, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A group of Democratic senators introduced legislation Monday that would electrify the federal government's second-largest vehicle fleet: the Pentagon's 174,000 cars, vans and other nontactical vehicles. The Military Vehicle Fleet Electrification Act would require that at least 75% of the nontactical vehicles purchased or leased by the U.S. Department of Defense after fiscal year 2023 be electric or zero-emission vehicles, according to the group, which includes Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. "Transitioning the military's nontactical fleet of vehicles to electric or other zero-emission vehicles would have a significant impart on the U.S. government's greenhouse gas emissions," said Warren, who sits on the...

