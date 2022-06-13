Masseuses Hit NY Spa With Wage-And-Tipping Suit

By Joyce Hanson (June 13, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A group of masseuses and massage therapists has sued a Brooklyn spa in New York federal court on claims that the business didn't pay them appropriate minimum wage and overtime, saying they were wrongly required to spend much of their workdays doing non-tipped duties. The proposed collective action filed Monday by former masseuses Angie Ayala and Yenny Carolina Villamil Pena against their employer, Caribbean Spa LLC, alleges that they were wrongly asked to work more than two hours per day on non-tipped duties such as cleaning the bathroom and kitchen, organizing beds, washing sheets, mopping and disinfecting towels. Caribbean Spa and...

