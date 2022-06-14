LATAM Airlines Seeks OK For $2.75B In New Ch. 11 Financing

By Rick Archer (June 14, 2022, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Chilean air carrier LATAM Airlines will be seeking approval next week from a New York bankruptcy judge for $2.75 billion in new loans it says are necessary to complete its restructuring plans and exit Chapter 11. LATAM's motion filed Monday is scheduled to be heard June 23 by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James Garrity Jr. It includes a refinancing and an extension of $1.14 billion in its preexisting Chapter 11 financing. "This commitment secures us the full amount of financing required to complete our restructuring plan and, very importantly, with a degree of flexibility that allows us to optimize existing market conditions," LATAM CEO Roberto...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS