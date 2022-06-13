Rakoff Says Deutsche Bank Must Face Suit Over Epstein Ties

By Dave Simpson (June 13, 2022, 10:56 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff issued an order Monday explaining his decision not to allow Deutsche Bank to escape a proposed securities class action that claims the bank's dealings with bad actors, including notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, caused the stock price to plunge. In the case, originally filed in New Jersey, investors contend that Deutsche Bank AG made repeated misstatements about its "know your customer" practices and anti-money laundering program. And on Monday, the New York federal judge rejected several of Deutsche Bank's arguments for why the suit should be dismissed, including the bank's claim that the investors already knew,...

