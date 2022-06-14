Ozy Media YouTube Exec Impersonation Suit Axed, For Now

By Gina Kim (June 14, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge axed, for now, a securities suit filed by an Ozy Media investor accusing the company of hiding that it was under government investigation after one of its founders impersonated a YouTube executive to solicit investments, finding that the suit didn't identify any rules broken by the impersonation. In an 11-page order tossing Beverly Hills-based LifeLine Legacy Holdings LLC's securities complaint against the embattled digital media company Ozy Media and its chief operating officer Samir Rao and CEO Carlos Watson, U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman said that LifeLine didn't adequately allege how the nondisclosure of the government...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS