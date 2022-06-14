Six Flags Hires Former FINRA, Sabre Corp. Atty As Legal Chief

By Michele Gorman (June 14, 2022, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Six Flags Entertainment Corp. has hired a former Financial Industry Regulatory Authority attorney as its chief legal officer, naming its second top lawyer since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, Aimee Williams-Ramey took over as chief legal officer and corporate secretary at the Arlington, Texas-based amusement park giant, according to the company's announcement Monday. Laura Doerre previously was the top lawyer at Six Flags, serving as general counsel there beginning in March 2020. She left Six Flags in December. Before she arrived at Six Flags, Doerre was general counsel and chief compliance officer at manufacturing company Jeld-Wen. She succeeded Lance Balk, who...

