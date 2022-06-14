Real Estate Rumors: Walter Rua, Longfellow, Related Group

By Andrew McIntyre (June 14, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- An entity managed by developer Walter Rua is hoping to build a residential project in Hollywood, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported Tuesday. Rua is hoping to build a mix of townhouses and apartments at 2327-2339 Lincoln St., and plans call for 33 apartments and four townhomes there, according to the report. Massachusetts-based Longfellow Real Estate Partners has picked up a Rockville, Maryland, office building for roughly $42 million, Commercial Observer reported Tuesday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The deal is for 1 Preserve, which has 191,000 square feet, and the seller is Federal Capital Partners, according...

