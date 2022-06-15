White & Case Adds Partners From Kirkland, Loeb & Loeb

By James Mills (June 15, 2022, 2:12 PM EDT) -- White & Case LLP is expanding on both the East and West Coast, adding a Kirkland & Ellis LLP finance expert as a partner in New York and a Loeb & Loeb LLP technology transactions pro as a partner in Los Angeles. Brett Pallin, who spent four years at Kirkland, joins the White & Case global debt finance practice in New York, the firm announced Tuesday. Linda Sim, who spent five years as senior counsel at Loeb & Loeb, joins White & Case's technology transactions group in its mergers and acquisitions practice in Los Angeles. Pallin is a 2013 graduate of...

