App Driver Ballot Question Struck Down By Mass. Top Court

By Brian Dowling (June 14, 2022, 11:32 AM EDT) -- A proposed Massachusetts ballot initiative to redefine the employment classification of gig drivers for companies like Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc. can't go to voters because it improperly lumps together distinct policy questions, the state's top court said Tuesday. A proposed ballot measure on app-based drivers' employment status improperly combined distinct questions by including a provision that would "narrow the tort liability" for companies like Uber and Lyft for driver misconduct, Massachusetts' top court said. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) The Supreme Judicial Court's unanimous opinion, written by Justice Scott Kafker, said the ballot measure, which would spell out minimum compensation...

