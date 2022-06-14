Apple Wins Big Trims But Can't Nix ITunes Gift Card Scam Suit

By Hailey Konnath (June 14, 2022, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday slashed a lawsuit accusing Apple of refusing to combat thieves who trick people into making payments with iTunes gift cards because the tech giant gets to keep some of the scammed proceeds, but allowed claims that Apple has withheld stolen property to proceed. U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila dismissed with prejudice scam victims' fraud claims as well as their claims that Apple actively helps scammers, though he preserved certain named plaintiffs' claims that the company refused to refund them when it could have done so. Those plaintiffs have also pled "indirect suspicious circumstances," namely...

