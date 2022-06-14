NJ Panel Finds Insurance Certificate Not Enough To Serve Co.

By Ganesh Setty (June 14, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A homebuilder and a condominium association did not present enough information to serve a paving company's insurer instead of the company itself, which they said could not be reached, a New Jersey state appeals court ruled Tuesday, reversing a lower court. Though an insurance certificate homebuilder K. Hovnanian and Greenway Run Condominium Association Inc. provided to the lower court states that Liberty Mutual subsidiary Wausau Underwriters Insurance Co. provided commercial general liability insurance to South Jersey East Coast Paving Inc., a three-judge panel said the certificate did not offer enough certainty. "The certificate, however, expressly states in bold and conspicuous letters...

