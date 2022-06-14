$12M Chancery Deal Sought For $335M NY Casino-Resort Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (June 14, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Minority stockholders of New York's Empire Resorts Inc. have tentatively settled for $12 million a Delaware Court of Chancery class challenge to the company's $335.4 million go-private sale in 2019 to its largest stockholder. Attorneys for the class, led by the MH Haberkorn 2006 Trust, and those still facing trial docketed the stipulation and compromise terms late Monday, just under a deadline for filing the deal stipulation, notice proposal and schedule. The agreement, which still requires stockholder and Chancery Court approval, reflects a recommendation from Phillips ADR Enterprises mediator Michelle Yoshida following mediated talks on April 4 and between April 7...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS