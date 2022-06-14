Texas Court Orders New Trial In $2.2M Offshore Injury Dispute

By Michelle Casady (June 14, 2022, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Tuesday determined that a new trial is needed in a personal injury dispute that had resulted in a $2.2 million jury verdict in favor of an injured mechanic because of an error in the jury charge. The Fourteenth Court of Appeals' panel held that while there was a sufficient legal and evidentiary basis for the jury to find Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. liable, there wasn't enough evidence to support the trial court's implied finding that Diamond Rig Investments Limited, a subsidiary that owns the vessel William Black was working on when he was injured, owed any...

