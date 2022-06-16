Texas A&M's '12th Man' Copyright Saga Kicked To High Court

By Andrew Karpan (June 16, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A sports publisher wants the U.S. Supreme Court to reevaluate whether states can be held liable under federal copyright laws, after the Fifth Circuit ruled that Texas A&M University employees were immune from suits over allegedly repurposing a sports biography to bolster the school's own "12th Man" trademark enforcement efforts. The high court petition, filed late Wednesday, was the latest move in a five-year legal saga kicked off by an Alabama self-styled researcher named Michael Bynum and a publisher called Canada Hockey, which releases books under an imprint called Epic Sports. They claim Texas A&M's website published sections of a biography Bynum...

