Feds Fight Nonprofit's Bid To Narrow Title 42 Injunction

By Rae Ann Varona (June 14, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration asked the Fifth Circuit to reject a nonprofit's request to narrow the scope of an order that kept a Trump-era Title 42 border policy in place, saying the nonprofit wasn't a party to the suit. The administration said Monday that while Innovation Law Lab supported the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's bid to terminate the Title 42 order that allowed the government to rapidly expel migrants due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit could not become a party to the suit because it sought only to raise one additional legal argument. The fact that a lower court...

