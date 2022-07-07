5th Circ. Virus Coverage Oral Args Get Tense Over Erie Guess

By Shawn Rice (July 7, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel had a fervid debate Thursday with counsel for a New Orleans-based jeweler over how many pro-policyholder rulings by Louisiana appeals courts would be sufficient to override the federal appellate court's existing precedent that property insurance doesn't cover businesses' pandemic-related losses. The three-judge panel appeared inclined to follow Fifth Circuit precedent and hold that jeweler Coleman E. Adler & Sons didn't suffer the requisite physical loss or damage needed to trigger coverage under its policy with Axis Surplus Insurance Co. If it opts to do so, the panel would only need to decide whether two insurance brokers owed...

