New York Federal Prosecutor Returns To Paul Weiss

By Greg Lamm (June 14, 2022, 6:24 PM EDT) -- David Kessler, an assistant U.S. attorney in New York who has prosecuted high-profile cases including that of Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou in 2021, is returning to Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP, where he started out as a summer associate 14 years ago. Kessler is slated to start on Wednesday as counsel in Paul Weiss' litigation department, according to the firm. Kessler has been an assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of New York since 2015, and for the past year, he has been the director of the office's national security and cybercrime task force....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS