Brown Rudnick Elects New CEO & Management Chair

By Adrian Cruz (June 15, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Brown Rudnick LLP announced Wednesday that it named partner Vincent Guglielmotti its new chief executive officer and management committee chair, following his predecessor's decision to step down and return to a full-time legal practice. Guglielmotti officially stepped into the roles of CEO and management committee chair Wednesday, replacing longtime partner William Baldiga, who'd been in the role since 2019. A tax partner who's been with Brown Rudnick for nearly 15 years, Guglielmotti previously served as managing director of the firm's corporate and capital markets department. "It's really exciting to take over at the helm here," he said. "I learned a lot...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS