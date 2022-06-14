Ratajkowski Caught Again In Instagram Photo Copyright Row

By Lauren Berg (June 14, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Model and actor Emily Ratajkowski is once again accused of posting an image of herself on Instagram without the photographer's permission, according to a copyright infringement lawsuit filed Monday in Manhattan federal court. Photographer Edward Opinaldo, who took photos of Emily Ratajkowski coming out of a building in New York City, claims the model posted his photos without his permission to her Instagram account. Ratajkowski, who operates the Instagram account @emrata, posted in 2019 two photos of herself coming out of a building in New York City wearing a fuchsia pantsuit, but she didn't get the permission of photographer Edward Opinaldo,...

