HP Spinoff Hit With $30M Verdict In Oracle Copyright Fight

By Dorothy Atkins (June 14, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury on Tuesday found that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. owed Oracle Corp. $30 million for knowingly stealing Oracle's customers by offering software updates that ripped off Oracle's copyrights, but concluded that HPE was not liable for punitive damages. After one full day of deliberations, a unanimous eight-member jury concluded that HPE and non-party Terix Computer Co. Inc. each directly infringed Oracle's copyrights by providing HPE customers with thousands of Oracle software patches and updates misappropriated by Terix. The jury also held that HPE vicariously infringed Oracle's copyrights and intentionally interfered with Oracle's customers. The jury awarded $30 million in actual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS