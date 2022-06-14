Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

HP Spinoff Hit With $30M Verdict In Oracle Copyright Fight

By Dorothy Atkins (June 14, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury on Tuesday found that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. owed Oracle Corp. $30 million for knowingly stealing Oracle's customers by offering software updates that ripped off Oracle's copyrights, but concluded that HPE was not liable for punitive damages.

After one full day of deliberations, a unanimous eight-member jury concluded that HPE and non-party Terix Computer Co. Inc. each directly infringed Oracle's copyrights by providing HPE customers with thousands of Oracle software patches and updates misappropriated by Terix.

The jury also held that HPE vicariously infringed Oracle's copyrights and intentionally interfered with Oracle's customers. The jury awarded $30 million in actual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!