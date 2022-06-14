Fintiv Says Apple Hid Evidence In 'Blatant Violation' In IP Case

By Adam Lidgett (June 14, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Fintiv Inc. is accusing Apple of flouting discovery duties by allegedly withholding key information in a mobile wallet patent infringement suit that has had its trial date delayed. In a redacted public version of Fintiv's emergency bid to reopen discovery released Monday, the company said that it recently "learned ... of critical new evidence suppressed by ... Apple Inc. in blatant violation of its discovery obligations." The emergency motion released Monday was a redacted version of a motion Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright ruled on last week. Fintiv said it recently found out Apple learned important aspects about the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS