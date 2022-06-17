Labor Law Lessons In Amazon's NY COVID Suit Win

By Hannah Redmond (June 17, 2022, 2:43 PM EDT) -- In February 2021, New York Attorney General Letitia James commenced a lawsuit on behalf of the state against Amazon.com Inc. alleging that the retailer failed to sufficiently prioritize hygiene, sanitation and social distancing at its fulfillment center and delivery station in New York City.[1] The state's complaint also alleged that Amazon unlawfully terminated and disciplined two employees at its New York City locations as a result of their repeated complaints about conditions they perceived to be unsafe.[2] This is just one in a series of lawsuits between the state and Amazon regarding COVID-19-related issues. Just days before the state's action was filed,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS