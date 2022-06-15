11th Circ. Dismisses Appeal Over 107 Acres In Mortgage Deal

By Joyce Hanson (June 15, 2022, 8:32 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has agreed with a lower court that a businessman involved in a failed joint venture to sell wheat to Yemen is not entitled to a 107-acre parcel of land in Alabama he claims his business partner should have signed over to him as his fair share of the unrealized profits. The three-judge appellate panel said in a published opinion Tuesday that the partners' business deal went wrong when Yemen decided in 1996 not to buy the wheat from plaintiff A.M. Samara and his business associate, Roy Davis. The failure of that transaction led to more than 20 years...

