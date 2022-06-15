GAO Says Navy Unreasonably Assessed $190M Deal Plans

By Rae Ann Varona (June 15, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The Government Accountability Office said that a U.S. Navy agency unreasonably interpreted the term "professional employee" when evaluating proposals for its $190 million software engineering and development contract, sustaining a protest lodged by a runner-up to the award. The Naval Air Systems Command had awarded the deal to Virginia-based American Systems Corp. over Pennsylvania's Sabre Systems Inc., but GAO general counsel Edda Emmanuelli Perez said that the naval agency improperly excluded a number of labor categories when evaluating compensation plans for proposed employees after it unreasonably interpreted the term "professional employee." "We find that the agency failed to reasonably evaluate offeror's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS